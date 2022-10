VIRGINIA DEMOCRAT LEGISLATOR TO FLOAT BILL TO CRIMINALLY PROSECUTE PARENTS WHO DON’T AFFIRM THEIR KIDS AS TRANSGENDER. “It could be a felony, it could be a misdemeanor, but we know that CPS charge could harm your employment, could harm their education, because nowadays many people do a CPS database search before offering employment.”

At this point we’re in a race to see whether Russian nukes or deliberately turning the culture war hot destroys this country first.