October 14, 2022

JEFFREY CARTER: It’s Over For The Economy.

Joe Biden tried to say we “might go into a small recession”. He’s an idiot and this economy is all on him. We are in a recession and we are going into a deep one. I don’t see anything changing until at a bare minimum 2026.

If the Biden Administration didn’t do two things we wouldn’t be in as bad a shape as we are. They are

A total all-out war on American fossil fuels

Massive increases in government spending

We would still have some inflation due to Covid. But, the deliberate actions of Biden and the Congressional Democrats put more fuel on the pyre and lit it.

The Fed needed to raise rates a lot sooner than they did. We had 0% rates for so long and less than 2% rates for a long time. But, if Biden wouldn’t do what he did and continue to pursue it, rates would be moderating right now. Instead, the Fed is left with no choice but to raise rates.

But, as I said before raising rates doesn’t do anything if the government doesn’t quit spending and energy is expensive.