October 12, 2022

WHAT DID SOCIALISTS USE BEFORE CANDLES? ELECTRICITY! Biden to create Camp Hale monument today, Thompson Divide measure also being announced. “President Biden today is scheduled to designate the new Camp Hale ━ Continental Divide National Monument during a visit to Colorado in which the Biden administration also plans to announce a proposal to withdraw more than 200,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area southwest of Glenwood Springs from new oil and gas leasing and mining claims.”

