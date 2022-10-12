October 12, 2022

TIME TO KILL THE LSAT? I have a hard time imagining that I did better on it after college than I would have before college, or that it measured anything different from the SAT – but with all the crummy lawyers out there, I am not sure making it still easier to become a lawyer is a great idea.

However, it’s undeniable that the law has become FAR too complicated for average people to navigate without constantly risking being totally bamboozled. It may be time for us to license a class of “lawyer techs” that can charge prices people will actually pay for routine yet complicated issues.