MINI-FUHRER JUSTIN TRUDEAU IS NO RESPECTER OF BORDERS OR OF RIGHTS: Canadian law enforcement surveilling American gun show in Montana? “Having a law enforcement agent from another country surveilling Americans at a gun show in Montana should be problematic at a minimum. . . . But the fact that we apparently had a free-range foreign law enforcement agent hanging around outside of a Montana gun show and conducting unsupervised surveillance of American citizens is very disturbing.”