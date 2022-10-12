October 12, 2022
I FIND IT HARD TO BELIEVE THAT TAYLOR LORENZ WOULD ‘BULLY’ ANYONE JUST TO GET A STORY: Taylor Lorenz, NY Times ‘maliciously destroyed’ TikTok talent agent’s business: suit.
Other things I find it hard to believe:
That Wuflu came from China.
That Dr. Fauci is a fraud.
That inflation is not our friend
That parents who oppose CRT are not terrorists.
That Santa doesn’t pay his elves a living wage.
That we can’t extract energy from unicorn farts.
Oh, wait, that’s not me. That’s the average democrat. My bad.