October 12, 2022

I FIND IT HARD TO BELIEVE THAT TAYLOR LORENZ WOULD ‘BULLY’ ANYONE JUST TO GET A STORY: Taylor Lorenz, NY Times ‘maliciously destroyed’ TikTok talent agent’s business: suit.

Other things I find it hard to believe:

That Wuflu came from China.

That Dr. Fauci is a fraud.

That inflation is not our friend

That parents who oppose CRT are not terrorists.

That Santa doesn’t pay his elves a living wage.

That we can’t extract energy from unicorn farts.

Oh, wait, that’s not me. That’s the average democrat. My bad.