THERE’S A SURPRISE: Hong Kong refuses to seize sanctioned Russian superyacht. “Hong Kong said Tuesday that it would not seize the superyacht of a Russian oligarch who is under Western sanctions. The $521 million Nord Vessel is linked to Alexei Mordashov, an ally of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and one of the country’s richest men. The ship had made the week-long voyage from Vladivostok to Hong Kong.”