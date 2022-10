INSURRECTION: UF students storm building, shout down Q&A with Republican Sen. Ben Sasse. “The protest was organized by a cadre of left-leaning student groups on campus such as the College Democrats and Young Democratic Socialists of America. Demonstrators held signs with slogans such as ‘drain our swamp,’ ‘Sasse sucks ass’ and ‘Gaytors against Sasse.'”

Bah. The Tennessee Vols drained your swamp a couple of weeks ago, losers.