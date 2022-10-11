October 11, 2022

BOOM, BOOM, OUT GO THE LIGHTS: Eiffel Tower and other monuments go dark early for ‘energy sobriety.’ Will it help?

What did socialists use before candles? Electricity!

Plus: “The worst part about all this misery is the ‘90% self-inflicted’ part. The poke-your-eye-out-with-a-stick-complain-about-your-eye-hurting blind adherence to impossible, repeatedly proven unreliable renewables, the arrogance with which they dismiss the answer under their very feet and their complete impervious attitude to the citizens they supposedly are entrusted with protecting. Protecting from what? My post on the Dutch also noted their natgas fields in Groningen which can be readily spooled up and running, and the Germans have untapped shale reserves they will not touch.”

