October 11, 2022

NEWS FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation. “Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president.”

Plus: Nury Martinez resigns as LA City Council president after racist comments surface.

Why are Democrat-run cities such cesspits of bigotry and hate?