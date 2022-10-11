October 11, 2022

DEMOCRAT “THOUGHT LEADERS” FEAR TRUMP MIGHT DO TO THEM WHAT THEY’VE BEEN DOING TO TRUMP SUPPORTERS: “To help game out the consequences of another Trump administration, I turned to 21 experts in the presidency, political science, public administration, the military, intelligence, foreign affairs, economics and civil rights.”

Our leading intellectuals are disproportionately hysterical, irrational, twits. And they’re fine with totalitarianism so long as they’re confident of being in charge.