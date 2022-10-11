October 11, 2022

STEWART BAKER: Stealth Quotas: The Dangerous Cure for “AI bias.” “You probably haven’t given much thought recently to the wisdom of racial and gender quotas that allocate jobs and other benefits to racial and gender groups based on their proportion of the population. That debate is pretty much over. Google tells us that discussion of racial quotas peaked in 1980 and has been declining ever since. While still popular with some on the left, they have been largely rejected by the country as a whole. Most recently, in 2019 and 2020, deep blue California voted to keep in place a ban on race and gender preferences. So did equally left-leaning Washington state. So you might be surprised to hear that quotas are likely to show up everywhere in the next ten years, thanks to a growing enthusiasm for regulating technology – and a large contingent of Republican legislators. That, at least, is the conclusion I’ve drawn from watching the movement to find and eradicate what’s variously described as algorithmic discrimination or AI bias.”

As I’ve noted in the past, affirmative action is one of those things that elites want, regardless of what the voters think.