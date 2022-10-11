October 11, 2022

EVERY INSTITUTION HAS BEEN CORRUPTED: Department of Energy Implementing Diversity and Equity Requirements for Grants. “Beginning in FY 2023, the Office of Science is adding a new requirement to our solicitation processes: applicants must now submit a plan for Promoting Inclusive and Equitable Research, or PIER Plan, along with their research proposals. PIER Plans should describe the activities and strategies that investigators and research personnel will incorporate to promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in their research projects. The complexity and detail of a PIER Plan is expected to increase with the size of the research team and the number of personnel to be supported. This will be a requirement for proposals submitted to all Office of Science solicitations, as well as invited proposals from the DOE national laboratories. The PIER Plans will be evaluated under a new merit review criterion as part of the peer review process.”

Plus: “We are also changing our requirements for conference proposals submitted to the Office of Science. Beginning in FY 2023, proposals requesting funding to support a conference will require that the host organization of the conference has an established code of conduct or policy in place that addresses discrimination, harassment, bullying, and other exclusionary practices. It must also include processes for reporting and addressing complaints. Applicants will also be required to submit a recruitment and accessibility plan for speakers and attendees. This plan will need to include discussion of the recruitment of individuals from groups historically minoritized in the research community.”