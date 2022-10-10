October 10, 2022

ATTACKING LONDON WAS HITLER’S BIG MISTAKE: Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes. “Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose military invaded neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, said the strikes were in retaliation for what he called Kyiv’s ‘terrorist’ actions — a reference to Ukraine’s attempts to repel Moscow’s invasion forces and cripple their supply lines.” Disturbingly like our own goverment, Putin seems to regard any opposition as “terrorism.”

Related: Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October 9. “The attack on the Kerch Strait Bridge, coupled with recent Russian military failures and partial mobilization, is generating direct criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin from the Russian pro-war nationalist community.” I suspect the attacks above are meant to mollify them by giving the (largely false) impression of constructive action. Bombs on Kiev aren’t likely to affect things at the front much.