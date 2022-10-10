October 10, 2022

DON SURBER: Being fired is the best thing that happened to me. “We know what is going on. Democrats are pressing Google, Twitter and the rest to silence dissidents. My guess is this involves some sort of payoffs with taxpayer money. The pressure is on this election season as Democrats hold a vain hope that the midterms won’t flip Congress. But I am going to keep my blog for now because the ad money is nice. Eventually I will move on to Substack when I get enough subscribers. . . . I just was not made to work for somebody else.”