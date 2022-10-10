October 10, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
RULE OF LAW: A Federal Judge Rejects New York’s Attempt To Defy the SCOTUS Decision Upholding the Right To Bear Arms: The decision is a warning to states that impose vague permit standards or sweeping bans on guns in “sensitive locations.”
