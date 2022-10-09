October 9, 2022

WHY ARE LEFTY INSTITUTIONS SUCH CESSPITS OF RACISM? Yowza: L.A. city council members caught on leaked audio making racist, mocking comments about colleagues.

UPDATE: “If you think your town or city is badly governed, remember that it could be worse: you could live in Los Angeles.. Appalling ignorance, racism, corruption and political greed came to light when someone recorded a conversation among three members of the Los Angeles City Council and the city’s most powerful labor leader. The Los Angeles Times covers a story that must be painful for the paper, since everyone involved is a Democrat.”