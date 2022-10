CAMPUS FREE SPEECH: Threat, or menace? “The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s annual ‘First Amendment Day’ came under fire as being ‘a condemnation event on the threat posed by free speech.’ Jonathan Turley, Shapiro Chair of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, published an article about the Sept. 21 event and equated it to ‘a collection of vegans assembled to “celebrate” meat-based diets.'”