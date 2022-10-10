October 10, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: SNL Mocks the Current Devastating State of America.

Saturday Night Live poked fun at the current tense state of the U.S., centered around a game show called “So You Think You Won’t Snap?”

The game show is all about what will make contestants snap after hearing all the embarrassing gaffes and issues President Joe Biden has created.

“Have you noticed that everyone around you is angry and crazy?” The host of the game show, Bowen Yang asked. ”People are flipping out at Target, stabbing is back and the only thing that can cheer us up is watching a sexy show about Jeffrey Dahmer.”

Yang read a script, concerned that Biden could not deal with a potential nuclear threat from Russia.

“On Thursday, Biden said we are closer to nuclear Armageddon than we’ve been in 60 years,” the host said.

Earlier this week, Biden said that there is no way “to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon.”

Of course, the White House had to walk back comments he made once again, making it clear the administration has seen no indications that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Yang also mocked Biden’s age, saying the president didn’t get his first computer until he was 53.

“When Joe Biden was born we didn’t have highways,” the host said.