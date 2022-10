WELL, HE SHOULD BE: “Maddie’s father says she dropped out of medical school to become a full-time eco-campaigner and after seeing the video above he’s ashamed of her.”

Greens are entitled middle-class twits, and enemies of humanity at large. Their chief goal is working out their neuroses by making everyone else’s lives worse. That said, I’m betting that we won’t see a lot of celebrity or billionaire endorsements for this “End Private Jets” campaign.