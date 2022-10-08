October 8, 2022

BLACK MEN ALREADY KNOW PLENTY OF BLACK WOMEN LIKE HER: Steve Harvey tries to get black men to vote for Stacey Abrams and it doesn’t go well. “The concern is that black men will stay home instead of getting out to vote in November. She’s been courting their vote since she knows that black male voters are trickling over to vote for Republican candidates in recent years. The vast majority still vote for Democrats, of course, but the real concern is that this race may be tight and they won’t vote at all.”

Why should black men vote for her?