October 9, 2022

NO STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS FOR WRONGTHINK: Furman U. puts professor on leave for attending the 2017 Charlottesville rally.

Late last month the Twitter account Sunlight Anti-Fascist Action revealed that Computer Science Professor Chris Healy attended the rally, writing “What’s that you’re standing next to, Chris – a Confederate flag?” among other commentary. Furman President Elizabeth Davis noted in a September 30 statement that, aside from his attendance at “Unite the Right,” Healy is “alleged to be associated with other organizations that are connected with white supremacist groups that promote racism, exclusion and hatred.”

I remember when it was bad to go after people for being “associated” with unpopular ideas. But to be fair, that’s when they were unpopular leftist ideas.