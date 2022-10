WELL, FOR CERTAIN VALUES OF “CONSERVATIVE:” Conservative senator on track to become university president after unanimous vote. “Nebraska Senator Dr. Ben Sasse will potentially be stepping down from his office to become the next University of Florida (UF) president. On Thursday, UF, located in Gainesville, announced that its Presidential Search Committee unanimously voted to recommend Senator Sasse to the Board of Trustees for the ’13th president of the University of Florida.'”