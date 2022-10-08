October 8, 2022

MOMENTUM: 14th Federal Judge Join Boycott, Refuses To Hire Yale Students As Law Clerks.

Notably, one initial criticism leveled at Judge Ho’s speech was that Ho alone would not have the clout to affect Yale Law by withholding clerkships. “Perhaps I’m underestimating Ho’s clout, but I can’t imagine students turning down coveted seats at the nation’s most prestigious law school because he put it on his personal blacklist,” the lawyer Vivia Chen wrote in Bloomberg Law earlier this week. “And what are the odds that other federal judges, even unabashed conservative ones, will trash the resumes of awesome Yalies because of the school’s woke reputation?”

If the growing momentum of the 14-federal-judge-strong boycott is any indication, those odds appear to be quite high.