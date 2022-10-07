October 7, 2022

SO VEGETARIANISM IS THE RESULT OF MENTAL ILLNESS, NOT ITS CAUSE? PLAUSIBLE. Vegetarians Are More Likely to Be Depressed, But Not For The Reason You Think. “Vegetarians have around twice as many depressive episodes as meat-eaters, according to a new study. The study, based on survey data from Brazil, chimes with earlier research that found higher rates of depression among those who forgo meat. However, the new study suggests that this link exists independent of nutritional intake. . . . [I]t is possible that being depressed causes people to be more likely to become vegetarian rather than the other way around. The symptoms of depression can include rumination on negative thoughts, as well as feelings of guilt.”

I suspect this explains a lot of leftist politics.