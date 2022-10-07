October 7, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Biden below 50% approval on every top 10 issue.

President Joe Biden, who promised a more competent and unifying administration, is failing to reach at least 50% approval on any of the nation’s top 10 issues.

Overall, Biden is underwater like his ratings-challenged predecessor. In the latest Ipsos survey, 40% approve of the job Biden is doing as president, while 53% disapprove.

But his failure really stands out in how the public views how he is doing on key issues, including the economy and crime.

The issue he still gets the best grade on is handling COVID-19, but that is now below 50%, at 47%.