October 6, 2022

IT WASN’T THE PANDEMIC THAT DID THIS, BUT THE PANDEMIC RESPONSE: The Pandemic Really Did Change Us on a Personal Level, And It Wasn’t For The Better. “The global coronavirus pandemic affected just about everyone across the globe in ways that we’re still trying to understand. It appears that one of the effects is that many of us became moodier along the way, often to the point of becoming more neurotic and less agreeable. According to a new study of 7,109 people aged between 18 and 90, the shift was most noticeable in younger adults. Amongst the elderly people included in the research, there were no statistically significant changes.”

Older people are less swayed by media hysteria.