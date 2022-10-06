October 6, 2022

KEEPIN’ UP THE SKEER: Ukraine could recapture Crimea as fleeing Russians continue to flounder.

Western officials have previously considered retaking Crimea by force impossible, because Russia was expected to fight tooth and claw to defend it.

But a senior US officer told The Telegraph that recent Russian military collapses mean “the recapture of Crimea by Ukraine is now a distinct possibility and can no longer be discounted”.

Pushing into Crimea would mean Ukraine going further than the front lines of Feb 23, when Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and would likely view a ground assault on the critical strategic enclave as a major escalation.

The US official said: “It is clear that Russia no longer has the ability or willpower to defend key positions, and if the Ukrainians succeed in their goal of recapturing Kherson, then there is a very real possibility that it will ultimately be able to recapture Crimea.”

The comments follow those from Laura Cooper, US deputy assistant secretary of defence, who said that Crimea was within Ukraine’s grasp. “And just to be clear, Crimea is Ukraine,” she added.