October 5, 2022

I HOPE IT’S OVER FOR THIS DOLORES UMBRIDGE WANNABE: Jacinda Ardern and Labour, goneburger. “Well, it’s confirmed – the latest Roy Morgan poll, encompassing New Zealanders political leanings over the month of September, has revealed what many Kiwis already thought to be true; the days of Jacinda Ardern and her administration are numbered. Following months of economic mishandlings, policy flip-flops and scandals, Labour are in free fall – desperate to retain power. However, Kiwis are far from keen, with only 29.5 percent of the nation standing with Jacinda Ardern and her ever-dwindling caucus, according to the poll. A distressing figure for what was a party supported by 50 percent of the nation merely two years ago.”