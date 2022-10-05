October 5, 2022

AUSSIE ‘FOOTIE,’ BIG SCREEN ‘BROS’ AND THE ‘YUCK FACTOR:’ Al Mohler Jr. is president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (SBTS) in Louisville. In his “Briefing” podcast today, he explains in detail the linkages among an Australian football executive’s firing, the total cinema flop of “Bros,” the first “gay rom-com’ from a major film producer, and the reality of the “Yuck Factor” in how many Americans view LGBQT issues.

It’s a bit lengthy at 27 minutes, but Mohler is an extraordinarily articulate, well-informed and careful thinker who is, for a seminary president, extremely attuned to the tone and temper of American public discourse. His comments on the Yuck Factor are especially relevant.