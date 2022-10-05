«
»

October 5, 2022

I’VE BEEN WONDERING WHETHER THESE PROJECTS ARE WRITTEN BY AI:  Amazon analyst said he ‘fell asleep’ watching the company’s LOTR ‘Rings of Power’ TV show, making him even more worried the $1 billion project may be a bust.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:33 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.