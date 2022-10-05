October 5, 2022

FBI WHISTLEBLOWER EXPLAINS MOTIVE BEHIND LAS VEGAS SHOOTINGS: In the interview, Guandolo said, “when you look at what actually transpired and put it together from a counter-espionage attack and counter-espionage look, the probability that was an ISIS attack is well over 90%.”

But: “He said the Special Agent in Charge of the Las Vegas FBI field office ‘got angry and dismissed it, and when presented with the information, FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. dismissed it out of hand.'”

They wanted it to be white supremacists or Tea Partiers or something.