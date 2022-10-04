«
October 4, 2022

ANOTHER BANG-UP JOB FOR OUR PUBLIC-HEALTH COMMUNITY: CDC Says We Probably Can’t Get Rid of Monkeypox Now.

Flashback: Fauci and other health ‘experts’ are messing up monkeypox just as they did COVID, Ebola and AIDS.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 pm
