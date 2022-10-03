October 3, 2022

“NY JUDGE RULES POLYGAMY ON SAME LEVEL AS COUPLE RELATIONSHIPS.” I actually thought polygamy would be the next big thing after Obergefell, rather than the explosion of trans issues. Polygamy is an ancient practice, and I have no idea how, under current law, one can sustainably justify (for example) telling a devout Jordanian Muslim that in this country, two men can get married, but that three of the four wives he married in Jordan simply don’t count.

For an even more fun thought experiment, imagine trying to explain the moral case for that distinction to one of his wives, whose marriage our laws have totally erased. Enjoy!