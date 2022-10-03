October 3, 2022

HURRICANE IAN AND REGULATION. “Why wait until the aftermath of a hurricane to deregulate this sort of thing in a way that is more friendly to economic freedom? Why not make these changes permanent rather than temporary? The answer probably has something to do with the fact that there are a whole set of bureaucrats that exist to collect these fees and dispense the licenses, and politically connected firms that supply the licensing tests. It’s probably not out of any real concern that any animal is going to be endangered by an out-of-state veterinarian, not out of any real worry any community association resident is going to be endangered by a community association manager who took the licensing exam three years ago rather than two years ago. Let the winds of the hurricane blow away the red tape.”