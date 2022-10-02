October 2, 2022

AND WHEN IT COMES, THE PEOPLE WHO CAUSED IT WILL PRETEND IT JUST SORT OF HAPPENED, SOMEHOW: The Coming Green Electricity Nightmare.

Related: The Thinnest Veneer of Civilization. “We talk grandly about the globalized Great Reset. We blindly accept the faddish Green New Deal. We virtue signal about defunding the police. We merely shrug at open borders. And we brag about banning fertilizers and pesticides, outlawing the internal combustion engine, and discounting Armageddon in the nuclear age — as if on autopilot we have already reached utopia. But meanwhile, Westerners are systematically destroying the very elements of our civilization that permitted such fantasies in the first place.”