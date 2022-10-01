October 1, 2022
EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY, CHAIRMAN XI: China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing’s prior interventions have failed to stem its currency’s worst year since 1994.
