«

October 1, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY, CHAIRMAN XI: China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing’s prior interventions have failed to stem its currency’s worst year since 1994.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:35 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.