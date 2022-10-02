October 2, 2022

NEITHER AM I: Toyota Still Isn’t Sold On An All-Electric Future. “Despite years of heavy government incentives and mounting social pressure, procuring the resources necessary for battery production has remained difficult. It’s actually been so troublesome that EV prices have remained substantially higher than their internal-combustion counterparts. Meanwhile, charging technologies seem to be advancing at a slower pace than originally hoped and much of the planet presently lacks a comprehensive charging network that would work for places where people tend to cover a lot of ground in a personal conveyance. We’ve likewise been getting hints that other automakers may be losing faith in near-term electrification as well.”