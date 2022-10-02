October 2, 2022

JOSH BLACKMAN: Giving Yale Law School the Heave-Ho.

A federal clerkship is a coveted position. Judges wield vast amounts of power in selecting their clerks–so vast that fear of reprisals have forced many clerks to stay quiet in the face of abuse. I even proposed eliminating clerkships as a way to eliminate this imbalance of power. But so long as federal clerkships remain, judges will still exercise nearly-unfettered discretion over who they hire. . . .

Yes, bestowing a clerkship on a candidate can be the key or his or her success. It opens up so many doors, including access to a clerk alumni network.

This background brings me to Judge Ho’s plan to stop hiring graduates from Yale Law School. Judge Ho offered a host of reasons that support his decision, which I won’t address here. Rather, I will offer another way of understanding this boycott.

Imagine you are a senior in college. You were accepted to Yale Law School, as well as several other top-tier schools. Mazal tov! Now you have a choice. How do you choose between Yale, Harvard, Columbia, Stanford, Chicago, and Virginia? Perhaps there are financial constraints–some schools may give more aid than others. There may also be personal constraints, such as the need to be close to family. More likely than not, neither of these factors would tip in favor of Yale. I doubt that YLS gives substantially more generous financial aid packages, and New Haven is a pain to get to. Instead, I think an applicant would choose Yale over those other schools because of prestige. Yale is the number-one ranked law school. It looks like Hogwarts. It has the top-ranked scholars. It pumps out circuit and SCOTUS clerks at a really high rate. Many applicants have a glide-path into academia. Your classmates will go on the highest ranks of government. And so on.

Now, imagine you are a right-of-center senior in college. More likely than not, you are familiar with recent episodes on campus, including the “Traphouse” imbroglio. And even if you are not familiar with it, you will find out. How? I am reliably informed that the Harvard Law School admissions office is working with the HLS FedSoc chapter to identify conservative applicants, and persuade them to choose Harvard over Yale. And others outside of Yale are giving similar messages.