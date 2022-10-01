October 1, 2022

NOBODY EXPECTS THE JAN. 6 INQUISITION: Jonathan Turley: Why does a congressional committee care what Ginni Thomas “believes”?

Select committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) left the voluntary interview with the Committee to report, according to Politico, “she still believes false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.” Ok, so what? Millions of people hold the same view. They have a right to hold that view. There was never any evidence that Thomas participated in any violence and had simply encouraged White House and other officials to challenge the election.

Remember: Democrats are allowed to claim elections are tainted, and Democrats are allowed to engage in political violence. Republicans are not allowed to even think about such things without having the weight of the politico/media establishment come down on them.

Plus: “None of the media even raised the question of whether such interviews could be viewed as harassment or pressure on a member of the Supreme Court.” It is, and it’s intended to be.