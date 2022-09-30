September 30, 2022

BECAUSE NOBODY WANTS PRESIDENT KAMALA: Why is no one discussing the 25th Amendment option after “Where’s Jackie?” “When President Donald Trump was in office, the media talked constantly about the 25th Amendment. There were even reports that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein tried to invoke the 25th Amendment and replace Trump with Vice President Mike Pence. Now, however, the media area silent.” They know Harris is unelectable, even as an incumbent. They want Biden to stick around until they have someone to install in his place in 2024.

If you just remember that they’re pretty much always acting instrumentally, and in bad faith, the mysteries disappear.