«
»

September 30, 2022

IN THE END, IT’S HUMANS THEY HATE. THEY WANT US ALL DEAD:  Climate Activists Attacking Fertiliser Use, Mass Produced Food.

If environmentalism were a conspiracy of an hostile alien race against humanity, what would be different?

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 6:11 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.