September 29, 2022

WITH THE USUAL CHARITY DISPENSED TO DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: The WaPo Fact Checker fact-checks Stacey Abrams’s denial that she was ever an election denier. “I scrolled immediately to see how many “Pinocchios” this got, but somehow this gets to be one of the statements that eludes the rating. . . . More at the link, but no explanation of why there is no rating. It comes across as very clear that Stacey Abrams was an adamant election denier — for years and in many separate statements. So the question, really, is whether her denying of the denying was clear enough to constitute a lie. . . . What’s subtle about that? Give her the 4 Pinocchios she deserves. The real question is how big a deal it is to challenge elections after the results have been declared. Do we need to pretend there are no problems for the sake of helping people remain calm and accept the outcome or is it perfectly normal to keep investigating and complaining and sowing doubt?”

At the WaPo, and with other “fact checkers,” the answers are different by party. When Republicans ask questions, they’re undermining “our democracy.” When Democrats do it, they’re promoting “our democracy.” Which makes sense when you realize that “our democracy” just means Democratic Party power.