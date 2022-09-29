September 29, 2022

DON’T GET COCKY: “You may have noticed that Democrats don’t want to talk about anything besides abortion. . . . That chart should put the fear of God into every Democrats’ hearts. Especially in light of the fact that every Democrat candidate bloviates about abortion whenever they open their mouth. Except perhaps Fetterman or Biden, but they never know what they are talking about anyway. The changing issue landscape is being reflected in the polling data. As you know polling has been awful in recent years, almost always undercounting Republican support. It’s hard to know if that has been corrected, but if not the polling is really really awful for Democrats, instead of merely really awful.”

Regardless, if you care about this election you should be volunteering and donating.

More here. “A plurality of voters also did not approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, jobs, healthcare, immigration, climate change and a host of other policy areas surveyed in the poll. The economy was the top issue among 44 percent of voters (the highest of any issue in the poll), and 61 percent disapproved of Biden’s handling of the economy. It’s not just the highest issue of any for respondents; it laps anything else, and nearly eclipses anything else. ‘Women’s issues’ gets less than a third of that support as a midterm priority.”