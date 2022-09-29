September 29, 2022

ARE ALL ECO-WARRIORS LYING HYPOCRITES? Teen eco-warrior Izzy Cook rips flights to Fiji then admits to recent trip.

A teen eco-warrior is going viral for a live radio interview in which she ripped people flying to vacation hotspots like Fiji — before admitting she’d just got back from that exact trip with her family.

Izzy Cook, 16, left NewstalkZB host Heather du Plessis-Allan laughing hysterically with her admission Friday while discussing the Greta Thunberg-inspired School Strike 4 Climate she is leading in Wellington, New Zealand.

During the chat, the teen environmentalists pushed a plan for people to have to apply to take gas-guzzling flights and only for approved events.

When her interviewer asked if people would be “allowed to go to Fiji” and if such a trip would be deemed “necessary,” the teen replied firmly: “In the current climate crisis I don’t think that that’s necessary.”

After admitting that her own last flight was “maybe a few months ago,” Cook hesitated when asked where she’d flown to.

“Fiji,” she finally replied — leaving du Plessis-Allan bursting into laughter.

“Izzy!” the interviewer said, struggling to contain her laughter.

“Izzy! Don’t you care about the climate, Izzy?” she asked in the clip shared more than a million times by Wednesday.

When the teen replied that “of course” she cared, du Plessis-Allan quipped: “Not enough! You went to Fiji! Izzy, c’mon mate — are you serious?”

After more uproarious laughter, she again asked: “Are you serious, Izzy?”