September 29, 2022
ARE ALL ECO-WARRIORS LYING HYPOCRITES? Teen eco-warrior Izzy Cook rips flights to Fiji then admits to recent trip.
A teen eco-warrior is going viral for a live radio interview in which she ripped people flying to vacation hotspots like Fiji — before admitting she’d just got back from that exact trip with her family.
Izzy Cook, 16, left NewstalkZB host Heather du Plessis-Allan laughing hysterically with her admission Friday while discussing the Greta Thunberg-inspired School Strike 4 Climate she is leading in Wellington, New Zealand.
During the chat, the teen environmentalists pushed a plan for people to have to apply to take gas-guzzling flights and only for approved events.
When her interviewer asked if people would be “allowed to go to Fiji” and if such a trip would be deemed “necessary,” the teen replied firmly: “In the current climate crisis I don’t think that that’s necessary.”
After admitting that her own last flight was “maybe a few months ago,” Cook hesitated when asked where she’d flown to.
“Fiji,” she finally replied — leaving du Plessis-Allan bursting into laughter.
“Izzy!” the interviewer said, struggling to contain her laughter.
“Izzy! Don’t you care about the climate, Izzy?” she asked in the clip shared more than a million times by Wednesday.
When the teen replied that “of course” she cared, du Plessis-Allan quipped: “Not enough! You went to Fiji! Izzy, c’mon mate — are you serious?”
After more uproarious laughter, she again asked: “Are you serious, Izzy?”
Can we just say goodbye to “teen eco-warriors” anyway? They all appear to be risible tools.
But scarily risible, with their breezy embrace of requirements that people “apply” to travel, and only be allowed to do so for “approved” events. We know what that means: “Privileges for the nomenklatura, sacrifice for Gaia for you peasants!”