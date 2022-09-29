September 29, 2022

TRUE:

Plus: Team Biden’s plan to ‘ensure scientific integrity’ should start with itself.

So how do you promote scientific integrity? To start with: by not lying. That alone seems like a stretch for Fauci, Collins and much of the rest of the public-health establishment. Treating disagreements about science in a scientific rather than political fashion would also help. And a sizable dose of personal integrity on the part of the people running these institutions is essential, though currently absent.

It’s more than clear that none of these things has marked our COVID response. Last year I called for a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to rigorously investigate all the wrongs in our response. These new revelations underscore its necessity.