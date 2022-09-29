September 29, 2022

DO WE HAVE A PRESIDENT?

In fact, Biden’s teleprompter was cuing him to speak about Walorski specifically because she is deceased. The man in possession of our nuclear football did not know the woman he was calling out for is dead, did not know he was supposed to be honoring her memory – because she is dead – and likely did not know what was supposed to happen after that moment.

Apparently, a memorial video was supposed to play, but the White House aides shut down the President and never played the video in a desperate attempt to erase his doddering cluelessness.

It would be funny if it weren’t yet another humiliating gaffe in a string of Biden bumbles. Every time we see him out in public we are subjected to images of our President stumbling, walking with the fragility of a man who isn’t quite in control of all of his bodily functions, trying to shake hands with people who aren’t there, looking to handlers to help him find his way off a stage or out of a room…the list goes on and on.