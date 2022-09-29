September 29, 2022

OUT: DE-POLICING. IN: Morehouse College students demand security patrols after car burglaries. “We pay thousands of dollars to go and to not have some type of security protocols implemented into our school’s dynamic is kind of concerning.”

The reply: “‘The safety of our students and employees is our top priority, and Morehouse stands in solidarity with our students and neighbors against crime,’ college spokesman Cedric Mobley said in a release reproduced by the news outlet. ‘Our campus police department is working with other local authorities to investigate the cause of these unacceptable break-ins.'”

It’s not 2020 anymore.