September 29, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Most fear ‘1930s-like Depression’: Rasmussen poll.

Voters see no end to the economic destruction under President Joe Biden, with most now predicting a 1930s-style Great Depression.

In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 57% said that they believe the United States will enter a “1930s-like Depression” soon, including 21% who think a depression is “very likely.” Just 32% don’t think the downturn will end that badly.

The new survey is the latest warning sign to the White House and the Democrats eyeing a 2024 presidential bid. Most respondents have said in recent polls that they believe the nation is on the wrong track, but a depression is a whole different game.

Just today, noted investor Stanley Druckenmiller said he believes the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening measures will put the U.S. economy into a recession.

“Our central case is a hard landing by the end of ’23,” Druckenmiller said at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha Investor Summit in New York City Wednesday. “I will be stunned if we don’t have a recession in ’23. I don’t know the timing but certainly by the end of ’23. I will not be surprised if it’s not larger than the so-called average garden variety.”

In recent months, inflation, gas prices, and mortgage rates have hit or nearly hit two-decade highs, and polls have shown that a worried public is bracing for a hard economic landing.