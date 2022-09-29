«
»

September 29, 2022

DON’T GET COCKY: Poll: Oregon Could Elect Its First Republican Governor Since 1982.

Seriously, if you care about this election, you need to be out volunteering and donating. Commenting on the Internet doesn’t count.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 am
